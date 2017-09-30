Search

Melrose 41 - 10 Currie Chieftains: Five star performance

Melroses Ross McCann crosses for the opening try, which he follows up for three more . Photograph: Graham Stuart/SNS Group
Melroses Ross McCann crosses for the opening try, which he follows up for three more . Photograph: Graham Stuart/SNS Group
Share this article
0
Have your say

By alan lorimer

at The Greenyards