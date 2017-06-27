Hurricanes 31 - 31 British & Irish Lions: Tommy Seymour scores twice

Despite two tries from Scotland’s Tommy Seymour, the British & Irish Lions drew in Welligton after letting a late 31-17 lead slip to the Hurricanes.

The result was dispiriting 31-31 draw after succumbing to a final-quarter fightback by the Super Rugby outfit.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will come under fire for another refusal to use the bench, with Scotland stand-off Finn Russell only getting a few miniutes as a head injury replacement for Welshman Dan Biggar in what is likely to be his only contribution to the tour. After being called in as injury cover and being denied to Scotland for their final summer Test, which ended in defeat against Fiji, Russell was not given any time to show what he can do as Biggar played most of the match.

Scotland wing Seymour boosted his chances of forcing himself into the second Test squad with a double.

In the final midweek game the Lions led 23-7 at half-time courtesy of two opportunistic scores from Seymour and North either side of drive-over try by Glasgow-bound flanker Callum Gibbins.

The tourists led 31-17 with 14 minutes remaining but leaked two tries when lock Iain Henderson was in the sin-bin to set up a grandstand finish that could have finished in their favour only for Biggar to fall agonisingly short with a drop goal.

Gatland pointed to Henderson’s yellow card to explain the Lions’ inability to win the match. “The penalties we gave away were a bit soft and they allowed them back into it,” said the coach.

“We felt like we played some good rugby, but that yellow card was a penalty to us and it ends up being a penalty reversed.

“We had Henderson off the field for 10 minutes and conceded 14 points. To me that’s the game in a nut shell.”

Gatland revealed he was reluctant to use a bench populated with controversial call-ups because the tour’s late arrivals had been summoned mainly to help prepare the Lions for the Test series.

“We felt that the players who came in came in for cover. That’s what we’ve done. So we brought George Kruis on for Courtney Lawes and tried to protect those players....” Gatland said.

“All along we said it was about those players coming for cover and making sure we gave the 23 as much of a chance to prepare for the Tests as possible.”

The final midweek match was a thrilling spectacle but the Lions, who enter Saturday’s second Test at the same venue trailing 1-0 in the series, will be disappointed at their failure to win from such a commanding position.

Lions skipper Rory Best refused to criticise referee Romain Poite after he sent Irish lock Henderson to the sin-bin for a tip-tackle on Jordie Barrett in the final quarter and the home team ran in two tries in his absence.

“It was obviously touch and go but when you’re being officiated by a quality referee like Romain Poite and he takes his time and goes to the TMO, you’ve got to trust that the guy has got it right,” Best told Sky Sports 1.

“The frustrating thing is that we had a penalty advantage there. Hendy was absolutely fabulous and that small error.... you could tell that he was disappointed, but we’ve got to be bigger than a yellow card costing us that many points.

“It’s very frustrating. They’re Super Rugby champions and are a very good side. We’ll look back at the mistakes we made that let them back into it and be frustrated.

“This is potentially the last game of the tour for a few of us, so we have to look at the positives as well.

“I cannot fault the effort. Maybe we needed to show more composure and be more clinical at times.”