Highlanders 23 - 22 British & Irish Lions: Story of the match

One big scrummage toppled the British and Irish Lions for the second time in New Zealand, as the Highlanders prevailed 23-22 in Dunedin.

Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and captain Sam Warburton all ran in tries for the often-threatening Lions, but the tourists were undone late on at the coal face.

The Highlanders blasted the Lions off the ball, and Marty Banks slotted the 74th-minute penalty that wrestled the one-point lead - and eventually the result.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

“Huge blow @lionsofficial but back to drawing board and watch out for the backlash #HIGvBIL #LionsNZ2017 Maori to come,”- 2001 Lions Test starter Dafydd James (@DafyddJames13)

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Centre Joseph’s first-half try showed the Lions can execute clinically in attack. CJ Stander showed strength and intelligence to find outside-half Dan Biggar and his pass allowed Joseph to find the try-line with a great burst of speed.

STAR MAN

Jonathan Joseph: Dazzling footwork kept Highlanders defenders occupied and blistering pace for first Lions try, although he must tighten up his defence if he is to be a Test starter.

RUSTY SAM SHARPENS UP

Lions skipper Sam Warburton had conceded his first Test place against New Zealand was in doubt after recent injury problems. Warburton had only played 66 minutes in two months and was off the pace in the first period before scoring a try in a vastly-improved second half. Needs more game-time this weekend.