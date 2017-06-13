Highlanders 23 - 22 British & Irish Lions: How the Lions rated

How the Lions rated out of ten in the second defeat of their tour.
READ MORE - Highlanders 23 - 22 British & Irish Lions: Seymour scores in defeat
Read more at:
15 JARED PAYNE - 5
Improved throughout but still a messy showing.
14 JACK NOWELL - 5
Nowhere near busy enough to be troubling Test selection.
13 JONATHAN JOSEPH - 7
Finished his try in fine fashion but several defensive lapses too.
12 ROBBIE HENSHAW - 6
Still struggling to hit top form on this tour.
11 TOMMY SEYMOUR - 6
Good finish for the try but that was undone by three cheap errors elsewhere.
10 DAN BIGGAR - 6
Ran the attack well enough but still trails Farrell and Sexton for the fly-half role.
9 RHYS WEBB - 5
Always drives the pace but his kicking from hand was poor.
READ MORE - Stuart Hogg may have lost sight if he stayed with the Lions
1 JOE MARLER - 6
Solid shift from England’s gritty front-rower.
2 RORY BEST - 6
Another grafter’s performance from Best, better from the Ireland skipper but Jamie George still the top hooker on tour.
3 KYLE SINCKLER - 6
Fast and furious in hitting the line and carried very well, but still work to do at the scrum. 6
4 COURTNEY LAWES - 6
Night cut short by a nasty-looking head injury.
5 IAIN HENDERSON - 6
Carried well early on but faded as the night went on.
6 JAMES HASKELL - 5
Unable to inspire the Lions on his return to former club the Highlanders. 5
7 SAM WARBURTON (captain) - 6
Still needs more time on the pitch to be a genuine contender to start the first Test.
8 CJ STANDER - 6
Always bullish but a few more errors here than usual.
REPLACEMENTS:
16 KEN OWENS (for Best, blood 24-28; for Best, 48) - 5
Bested at the scrum for the key penalty.
17 JACK MCGRATH (for Marler, 48) - 5
Unable to hold off the Highlanders for the match-losing penalty.
18 DAN COLE (for Sinckler, 48) - 4
Singled out by the referee for scrummaging issues, a bad sign whether he is at fault or not.
19 ALUN WYN JONES (for Lawes, 25) - 6
Put himself about again, but still needs to ratchet up the leadership.
20 JUSTIN TIPURIC (for Warburton, 67) - 5
Scrapped for everything, but to little effect.
21 GREIG LAIDLAW (for Webb, 47) - 5
Struggling behind Conor Murray and Webb at nine on this tour.
22 OWEN FARRELL (for Biggar, 67) - 5
Unusual for Farrell to miss a straightforward shot at goal, but looked sharp with ball in hand again.
23 ELLIOT DALY (for Payne, 62) - 5
Put himself about but decision to shoot for goal from long range was misguided.