Marr 24 - 22 Heriot’s: Marr break their duck

A last-kick penalty goal from Colin Sturgeon gave Marr a deserved first win in the BT Premiership.

The Ayrshire side had more ambition and made fewer mistakes to beat a Heriot’s team which coach Phil Smith admitted is “not yet as good as we should be.”

Opposite number Craig Redpath was, as you would expect, delighted: “Now we are really in this league.”

Heriot’s went ahead with an exquisite fourth-minute try finished off by Edinburgh prop Murray McCallum, Ross Jones converting.

But the first of many penalties for Heriot’s not releasing enabled Sturgeon to get Marr going, and they went in front midway through the half through a well-worked Richard Dalgleish try.

Jones restored Heriot’s lead with a penalty, but Marr hit back as Kyle Hatherell thundered over. Heriot’s earned a Penalty Try before Michael Liness was driven over from a maul to make it 22-13 to Heriot’s at the break.

Marr controlled the second half, and in the final quarter, a Sturgeon penalty, a fine try by Angus Johnston, and that late, late Sturgeon penalty saw the home team home.