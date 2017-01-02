Heriot’s and Co-Optimists share 14 tries in attacking feast

Heriot’s and select side the Co-Optimists played out an entertaining draw in a friendly at Goldenacre yesterday, sharing 14 tries.

On a cracking day for running rugby in the capital city, the Co-Ops took the lead in the third minute when winger Rob Cairns of Boroughmuir ghosted over for a try. Stand-off Dom Martin converted and it was 7-0.

In the 13th minute the home side lost the ball trying to run it out of their own 22 and the Co-Ops made them pay.

The ball eventually came to Watsonians back-row Rory Drummond and he went over.

Heriot’s did get on the scoresheet three minutes later, some good hands eventually seeing full-back Donald Crawford over for a try converted by stand-off Ewan Fox.

And they went ahead in the 23rd minute when winger John Rae went over in the corner. Fox converted from out wide and they were 14-12 to the good.

With 10 minutes to go before the break a flowing move saw centre Liam Steele over for the Heriot’s third try. This time Fox’s conversion attempt hit the post.

Four minutes before the break Steele was held up over the line when going for his second try, but Rae did grab his second in the 39th minute and it was 24-12.

At the break, Stuart Edwards came on for Heriot’s to make his first appearance after 14 months out with a knee injury.

The Co-Ops got off to a good start in the second half and bagged their third try through skipper Peter Jericevich. He missed the conversion.

In the 50th minute Heriot’s got their fifth try through replacement Steven Simmers, but Co-Ops sub winger Keir Walker went over just before the hour mark and it was 29-22 to the home side.

Soon after it was 29-29, centre Euan Morrison going over for the Co-Ops after a slick move and sub Andrew Goudie converting.

The equalising score sparked Heriot’s into life and they got into the Co-Ops’ 22 before Crawford grabbed his second try of the day.

With just over 10 minutes remaining Goudie scored and converted a try to put the Co-Ops 36-34 up, but once again Heriot’s came back.

Replacement Gavin Parker scored the try and Edwards converted to make it 41-36.

The Co-Ops were not done though and replacement Kyle Rowe scored their seventh try with the final whistle approaching.

Goudie’s conversion just drifted wide as it ended 41-41.

The Co-ops’ skipper Jericevich was awarded the man of the match award.