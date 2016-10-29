Heriot’s 58 - 15 Watsonians: Home side too hot to handle

Heriot’s lost the season opener to the same opposition but duly got revenge in a hopelessly one-sided game at Goldenacre. A very decent crowd were well entertained by a match that had something for everyone; 13 tries, coaching controversy, a slew of injuries – everything with the exception of a genuine contest. Thank goodness Heriots were awry with the boot or this could have gotten really ugly.

The home side were four tries up after 25 minutes, two of which went to the livewire winger John Rae, the other pair to Russell Nimmo, the lock was outstanding throughout and added his third after the break.

The most notable contribution from the visitors in the early exchanges was to lose their coach Marcus Di Rollo. The stand side touch judge brought the referee’s attention to something untoward the Watsonian man had said, there was a brief confab that ended with Di Rollo quitting the touchline.

The Heriot’s excellence stemmed from the speed of the ball generated by a forward pack that was always on the front foot and their incisive back line took full advantage led by stand-off Alex Hagart and full-back Charlie Simpson. His second half back flip was audacious and inch perfect while his second half try was the best of the lot, the full-back running 40 yards, threatening to pass all the time but never quite getting around to it or needing to.

Both men were kept well supplied by scrum-half Andrew Simmers’ slick service and Edinburgh pro Junior Rasolea was on hand in the centres when a more physical approach was called for. Some of the offloads were sublime and the combination of speed and power proved unstoppable on the day. On this form Heriots may yet defend their league title.

Watsonians did little to help themselves, kicking what little ball they secured away after one or two phases, asking Heriots to launch another long series of attacks and the home side needed no second invitation. When the visitors finally held on to possession they scored, albeit against depleted opposition with one man injured.

When Harry Boisseau scored the fifth try of the match Hagart received a huge cheer for kicking the conversion, his first of the afternoon on a day Heriots only converted four of their ten tries. Heriots’ flanker Michael Maltman added the sixth touchdown before his opposite number Angus Duckett finished off a long passage of play with the visitors first try of the game immediately before the half-time break.

Watsonains showed some spirit in the second half with tries by Craig Borthwick and Nathan Borrel only to see Heriots add another four to the six they had scored in the first half to finish several streets ahead of their Edinburgh rivals.