Heriot’s 53 - 10 Hawick: Heriot’s back to winning ways

Both sides went into the game three with real concerns, Heriot’s third bottom with a mere two points while Hawick were at the bottom with none.

And that’s where they stay after a hammering from a Heriot’s side who looked as though they were getting the frustrations of the last few weeks out of their system.

It was effectively all over at half time with the Goldenacre side 34-3 to the good, and although the pace slackened in the second half, it was evident that after a slow start, Phil Smith’s troops are beginning to assert themselves.

Hawick had no answer to the Heriot’s power up front and although they competed gamely at the breakdown it was a game played mainly on the back foot.

Josh Laird grabbed a hat-trick, Andy Simmers, Rory Carmichael and Callum Marshall got a try each, there was penalty try in there somewhere and Alex Hagart piled on the agony with the boot. Hooker Fraser Renwick got Hawick’s solitary try, with Neil Renwick landing a penalty and the conversion, but it looks a hard road ahead for the men in green.