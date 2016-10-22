Heriot’s 29 - 15 Stirling County: Big day for Murry McCallum

Heriot’s chalked up a third successive win and stepped up the defence of their title with an impressive performance that yielded all five league points.

It was an eventful day for prop Murray McCallum, who powered over in three minutes for a try, converted by Alex Hagart. Five minutes later, McCallum left the field having been called to Murrayfield to sit on the bench for Edinburgh.

Jonny Hope missed with two penalty attempts for the away side and was off the mark with the conversion after Reyner Kennedy had dotted down in the corner.

Hagart slotted a penalty then added the extras to a touchdown from Cornell Du Preez and stretched the lead with a self-converted effort.

Heriot’s bagged the bonus point just before the break when John Semple touched down for a 29-5 interval lead.

Stirling showed greater urgency after the break and clawed back five points when Matt Lamb scored.

Relentless pressure from the visitors paid off again in 61 minutes when Craig Pringle wriggled over for try number three.

However, Heriot’s stemmed the tide and saw out the game to secure a third successive win.