Heriot’s 25- 28 Stirling County: Grant-Suttie try settles it

Stirling County got the season off to a winning start.

County were quick off the mark when Craig Pringle charged down a kick and fed Bruce Sorbie who went in for the unconverted try.

The home side were level in the ninth minute when Ross Jones set-up Charlie Simpson for a try. Jones converted to make it 7-5.

Six minutes later new boy Kerr Gossman scored a try which was converted by skipper Jonny Hope.

With 11 minutes to go before the break Heriot’s debutante Craig Robertson took a good pass from Steele to score and then a Jones penalty made it 15-12.

In the 37th minute a Hope penalty made it 15-15 before a converted Tom Wilson try made it 22-15 to Heriot’s.

Two minutes into the second half Hope kicked a penalty and then a brilliantly worked try by Ruairidh Leishman put County into a 23-22 lead.

Jones kicked a penalty for Heriot’s, but with 18 minutes to go Stuart Edwards was sin-binned for a late tackle for the hosts.

A try by replacement Andrew Grant-Suttie put County back in front 28-25 and it finished that way.