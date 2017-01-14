Heriot’s 25 - 17 Currie: Fourth home victory in a row

Title-holders Heriot’s seized the initiative in the race for BT Premiership play-off spot when they saw off a determined Currie side in a hard-fought contest at Goldenacre.

The result means that the champions have leapfrogged yesterday’s opponents to occupy fourth place in the table with three matches of the regular season to play.

The success also yielded silverware for the hosts, whose fourth successive home victory means they earn the right to have their name etched on the Bill McLaren Shield, becoming only the second side, after Ayr, to do so.

The visitors opened the scoring in four minutes when Jamie Forbes stroked over a 25-metre penalty but that score was swiftly cancelled out when Alex Hagart banged over a longer-range effort.

The home side gradually gained the upper hand and took the lead in 18 minutes when Struan Cessford crashed over from close range. Hagart missed the conversion but extended the Heriot’s lead shortly afterwards with another penalty.

And he added the extra two points after Andrew Simmers dived over for the second Heriot’s touchdown in 35 minutes.

The visitors mounted a strong finish to the half and went in at the break eight points in arrears after Ross Weston forced his way over following a lineout and Forbes added the conversion.

The half time break offered Heriot’s a chance to regroup and they restarted well, claiming try number three through Rory Carmichael after the home pack drove their opponents back 30 metres. Hagart again converted.

Currie battled back and offered themselves a chance of victory when they mounted a powerful surge towards the line, which was thwarted illegally – yielding a converted penalty try.

That ensured a tense finale but, despite dominating the closing stages, the visitors failed to add to their tally.