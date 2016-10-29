Hawick 30 - 43 Stirling County: Sins cost Greens dear

Stirling County ran in five tries to claim a bonus point victory over Hawick.

Hawick came away with a bonus point, a reward for their ball-in-hand approach that allowed them to compete despite the weight disadvantage up front.

Ultimately, however, Hawick were undone by the loss in quick succession of Lee Armstrong and then Bruce McNeil to the sin-bin in the third quarter costing the home side three scores.

The Greens led 15-11 at the break with tries by Stuart Graham and Ali Weir, the latter kicking a conversion and a penalty. For Stirling Reyner Kennedy finished off a driven line-out; their other first half points coming from Johnny Hope’s boot.

After the interval Hope and Weir exchanged penalties, then following the yellow card distribution props Adam Nicol and Dave Montgomery and then scrum half Matt Donaldson all touched down for Stirling.

When Alex Black was sin-binned Greg Cottrell and Wesley Hamilton bagged tries for Hawick only for Stirling to finish with a Calum Hunter-Hill score to seal victory.