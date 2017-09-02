Hawick 28 - 39 Currie Chieftains: Nine tries at Mansfield Park

Currie Chieftains proved too clinical for Hawick at Mansfield Park to collect maximum points with five tries, but the home side showed loads of spirit to score four tries of their own.

Referee Keith Allen awarded the Currie pack a penalty try and yellow-carded Dalton Redpath before Charlie Shiel added a second try, Jamie Forbes converting.

Darcy Graham, who was injured near the end, was a welcome inclusion for Hawick and his try in 28 minutes kept home hopes alive.

Ali Weir, who converted Graham’s try, missed two kickable penalties and Hawick counted the cost when Stephen Ainslie added a third try, Forbes again converted and kicked a penalty for a 27-7 half-time lead.

Currie collected the bonus point in 46 minutes, Ruaridh Smith touching down and Forbes converting.

Hawick’s Kyle Brunton scored and Weir converted, but it seemed too late as Harvey Elms added a fifth try. But the hosts’ Ross Combe touched down and they added a penalty try in injury time.