Hawick 19 - 23 Marr: Pace and precision pays off

BT Premiership newcomers Marr followed up their win over Heriot’s with victory at Hawick yesterday despite the Ayrshire side losing the try count by 2-3.

The visitors, playing with an accuracy that Hawick palpably lacked in the first half and with pace and precision in their passing, notably by their impressive scrum-half Kaleem Barreto, led 20-0 at half time through tries by Richard Dalgleish and Greg Jackson, two penalties and a conversion from Colin Sturgeon and a conversion by Dougie Steele.

Marr, who had three players sent to the sin-bin, continued to look the better side but Hawick’s subs had an immediate impact, Shawn Muir, Kyle Brunton, Matt Carryer and Greg Cottrell all helping to raise the Greens’ performance.

Lewis Ferguson began the fightback with a try, followed by touchdowns from Brunton and Edinburgh professional Tom Brown, both converted by Weir. With a point separating the sides it seemed that Hawick’s strong finish would produce a win but a tiring Marr regrouped before sealing victory with a third penalty by Sturgeon.