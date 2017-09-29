Coach Cunningham urges Hawick to atone for 70-point rout

Hawick head coach Darren Cunningham has asked his players to “stand up and take responsibility” ahead of today’s BT Premiership match at Glasgow Hawks.

In the opening three rounds of the season the Greens lost out to Currie, Stirling County and Marr, but on each occasion took either a four-try bonus or a losing bonus. However, last weekend at Goldenacre they were never in the game and were thumped 70-7 by Heriot’s.

As a result, they head to Hawks’ temporary Balgray home looking for a confidence-boosting victory.

“I will firmly take the blame for the result last week,” Cunningham said. “But the players also have to take a long look at themselves and stand up and take responsibility. To ship 70 points against anyone is not acceptable.”

For the trip to Glasgow, Hawick start Fraser Renwick and Nicky Little in the front row, while Ross Graham joins the back row with regular skipper Bruce McNeil injured.

Hawks lost at Melrose seven days ago and full-back Robbie Houliston gets his first start of the season in this one with Robert Beattie, signed by Glasgow Warriors this week, in the centre.

First plays third at The Greenyards with Melrose taking on Currie Chieftains. Neil Irvine-Hess and Gavin Wood come into the Melrose starting XV, while Currie have influential back-row Luke Crosbie, who played for Edinburgh Rugby in pre-season, back.

Second-placed Stirling County are on the road to Ayr. Joe Beech gets a first start for County in the second row while player/coach Peter Jericevich returns at stand-off.

Ayr name the same starting team that defeated Currie last week, with Tommy Spinks and Robbie Nairn strengthening the bench.

Boroughmuir host Marr at Meggetland. Ciaran Whyte moves to 10 for the winless hosts, while the visitors have skipper Angus Johnston back. That is timely with the experienced Ross Miller missing.