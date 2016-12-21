USA lock Greg Peterson extends his Glasgow Warriors contract

United States international Greg Peterson has extended his Glasgow contract until May 2019.

The 6ft 8in second row has been given a two-year extension as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

The 25-year-old former Leicester player has made 18 Warriors appearances since joining in the summer of 2015.

Peterson told his club’s website: “I’ve enjoyed my 18 months in Glasgow. The club, the supporters and the community have been great to me and I’m really happy to be staying.

“The culture and style of play here in Glasgow brings out the best in players and attracts the best players and coaches from around the world to the club.

“I remember watching the team win the Guinness Pro12 and getting excited by that and success is something I want to be a part of here.”

Peterson has played 13 times for the USA, including the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland in Leeds, since making his debut for his country in 2014.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend added: “Greg has worked really hard over the last 18 months since joining us and has fitted in well in our environment.

“It’s great news that he’s staying for another couple of years to compete with the other second-rows at the club.”

Meanwhile, sports sponsorship and television rights specialist Dermot Rigley is to joing the Pro12 rugby board as Commercial Director next month.

Rigley has been recruited from RTÉ, the national television broadcaster in the Republic of Ireland, where he will depart his role as Commercial Head of Sport.