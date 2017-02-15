Todd Blackadder backs Adam Hastings for Glasgow move

Adam Hastings is set to join Glasgow Warriors as back-up to Scotland stand-off Finn Russell.

The 20-year-old son of legendary former Scotland and Lions captain Gavin Hastings has been linked with a move to Scotstoun from Bath, where he is currently in the academy set-up, and that appeared to be confirmed by the west country club’s director of rugby Todd Blackadder yesterday.

Oliver Kebble is leaving the Stormers to join Glasgow Warriors. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“If Adam moves to Glasgow he’ll be under the guidance of Dave Rennie [who will replace Gregor Townsend as Warriors coach in the summer],” former Edinburgh player and assistant coach Blackadder told local media.

The ex-All Black added: “He would go to Glasgow to be their number two fly-half and he wouldn’t have been that here, so it makes sense. I would understand that decision.

“You can’t expect too much from tens early on. They play in the hardest position on the field. They’ve got to have a great skillset and be really good decision-makers. They take time to develop.”

Hastings joined Bath from Millfield School in Somerset and starred in Scotland Under-20s’ historic wins over England and Australia last year. He has been a regular for the Bath A team and had a couple of starts for the first XV but, even with George Ford leaving Bath, would have found himself behind Freddie Burns and Rhys Priestland at The Rec.

Meanwhile, Glasgow have confirmed the signing of Stormer loosehead prop Oliver Kebble for next season, subject to visa and medical, and announced that Scotland front-rower Gordon Reid would not be offered a new deal.

The South Africa Under-20 international Kebble has signed a two-year-deal at Scotstoun and will arrive following his commitments with the Stormers and Western Province.

Kebble, who is the son of former Springbok Guy Kebble, has played 34 times for the Stormers to date and was a member of the South Africa U20s side that won the 2012 World Championship.

The 6ft 3in prop lives with current team-mate Huw Jones, who will also make the switch to Glasgow at the end of the Southern Hemisphere season. Kebble said: “Glasgow is a club on the up, they are showing great ambition in Europe and are title contenders in the Guinness Pro12. It was the right club for me to go to. “I’m really excited about playing at Scotstoun.”