Play-off place on Glasgow’s mind in Swansea

Glasgow sit sixth in the Guinness Pro12 ahead of today’s match against the Ospreys in Swansea. They are already eight points off the play-off places, Ulster have a game in hand and if the Warriors are planning a charge on the rails then they had better shake a leg.

Today’s squad is a mix of the young and the old. Pat MacArthur is set to make his 150th appearance off the bench should he be needed, whereas flanker Matt Smith makes his first ever appearance for the club.

Smith has been injured but the genuine “fetcher” comes with excellent credentials after starring for Scotland Under-20s last season. The prop Jamie Bhatti gets his first start in Glasgow colours not long after signing his first professional contract. Also in line to make his Warriors debut is the Australian Ratu Tagive who is on the bench.

After scoring a brace against Ulster, Scott Cummings continues in the second row with the giant Kiwi Brian Alainu’uese.

Grayson Hart and the temporary signing from the Stormers, Brandon Thomson, fill the half-back shirts.

“There is a good blend of youth and experience throughout the 23,” said coach Gregor Townsend. “We’ll have to take the game to the Ospreys.”