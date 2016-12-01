Peter Horne: Hard truths will make us better Warriors

Peter Horne did not mince his words when asked for his appraisal of Glasgow Warriors’ recent defeats to the Scarlets away and the Ospreys at home.

“Our detail hasn’t been great. It is things we have covered all through the week and maybe it’s just boys not doing their homework and getting their roles wrong in the game – which shouldn’t be happening. That’s a non-negotiable,” he said.

“It’s disrespectful not only to yourself but your whole team if you are messing up a play just because of effort and you haven’t bothered looking at it. It’s not good,” he added.

“It’s about doing your homework, going through everything and making sure you know what you are doing. Mistakes happen all the time, it’s more if there is a simple set play and we are messing that up time and time again, and you are getting serial offenders, then that’s disappointing.”

He continued: “We’ve reviewed training this week: looking at little habits. It’s easy to not clear out rucks properly at training, if you go high or get lazy, but in games you can’t do that. So it is things like that – our running lines, our set plays, all that sort of stuff – we just need to be on the money this weekend.

“Instead of brushing over it, we are being hard on ourselves and on each other – but that is the type of group we have. We’re pretty honest and from the weekend everyone is hurting and desperate to go out and do a lot better this week.

“In the meetings, boys are more than happy to put their hand up and say if something was their fault and apologise for getting it wrong. At least when you have honesty like that there is no beating around the bush, and that’s how you are going to learn from your mistakes. Touch wood we are going to be a lot better this weekend and start acting on instinct, so when you hear a call you are not worrying about what the play is.

“It isn’t that the whole game came down to that but there was a couple of little bits and pieces we need to sharpen up on which will really pay dividends at the weekend.”

Horne was in the No 10 jersey for the defeat at the Scarlets at the start of the month but missed the Ospreys game last Friday night because he was away on Scotland duty. He is one of a handful of internationalists expected to return to the fold for the visit of league leaders Munster tomorrow night, and is planning on using some of the feel-good factor generated by Scotland against Argentina and Georgia to help reignite the Warriors’ faltering play-off push.

“I think the guys have been working really hard so they are pretty disappointed and down this week after two matches in a row when we didn’t play well – I’m just trying to come back full of energy and full of life,” said the utility back.

“I’ve not played all that much over the last three weeks so I can’t wait to get out on the pitch. I’ll try to bring that little infectious bug which always shows up when boys come back from Scotland – especially when they have been winning.

“I think there are a couple of boys getting rested but having Tommy [Seymour] on the wing and [Ryan] Wilson back in the pack will be brilliant.”

Horne is likely to be at stand-off and it is his intention to emulate first choice fly-half Finn Russell in playing close to the gain line and backing himself

He doesn’t get quite as much game time in that position as Russell, but reckons he has had enough time in the saddle to be ready to slot in seamlessly when required.

“When I play 12 I actually prepare as if I’m playing ten as well, and even if I’m not playing there I keep practising my goal-kicking and my touches so that I’m ready. Ultimately, if you are selected there because Finn’s injured, or he goes down early in the game and you move, no-one cares that you’ve not been playing stand-off every week – they, rightly, expect you to be able to do the job,” he said.

“At the start of the season, with Finn injured, I got a lot of game-time there and I enjoyed it. Its good fun and you get your hands on the ball. I think it helps that the way I like to play is similar to Finn.”