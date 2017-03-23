Nine Scotland internationalists return to bolster Edinburgh

Edinburgh have been boosted by the return of nine Scotland internationalists for Friday night’s Guinness Pro12 clash against Scarlets in Wales.

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge has named an all-international front-row with Scotland’s most-capped forward, Ross Ford, captaining the side from hooker.

He will pack down alongside Allan Dell and Simon Berghan. The latter won his first cap against France in Paris.

Ben Toolis remains at lock, while back-row Cornell Du Preez returns to the black and red after making his international debut against England in the penultimate round of the recent Six Nations campaign.

In the backs, 27-times capped Duncan Weir starts at stand-off, while fellow internationalist Damien Hoyland is named on the wing.

Hoyland is joined in the back-three by Blair Kinghorn and Tom Brown, with Chris Dean and Phil Burleigh starting in midfield.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne is named alongside Weir at half-back.

Hooker Stuart McInally and lock Grant Gilchrist are named on the bench following their spell in the Scotland camp.

Hodge said: “We’re delighted to welcome back a number of players after their time in the Scotland camp. We hope they can bring their experience and form into tomorrow night’s clash.

“We’ve trained well this week and, after a short break, are feeling refreshed for our return to Pro12 duties.

“Edinburgh games against Scarlets are always hard-fought and we know they pride themselves on a strong home-record, so there’s no doubt tomorrow’s encounter will be a big challenge.”

The match at Parc Y Scarlets is live on BBC 2 and kicks off at 7.05pm

Edinburgh team to play Scarlets

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Damien Hoyland

13. Chris Dean

12. Phil Burleigh

11. Tom Brown

10. Duncan Weir

9. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

1. Allan Dell

2. Ross Ford CAPTAIN

3. Simon Berghan

4. Anton Bresler

5. Ben Toolis

6. Viliame Mata

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Cornell Du Preez

Replacements

16. Stuart McInally

17. Murray McCallum

18. Kevin Bryce

19. Grant Gilchrist

20. Viliami Fihaki

21. Nathan Fowles

22. Jason Tovey

23. Glenn Bryce