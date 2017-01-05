Mike Blair admits he’s unsure about future coaching job

Glasgow Warriors assistant Mike Blair is not yet sure if his fledgling coaching career will continue at Scotstoun next season but hopes to sort things out with incoming chief Dave Rennie in the near future.

Scotland’s most-capped scrum-half hung up his boots last term after a season as player-coach and has since moved to a role on Gregor Townsend’s back-room staff.

Much of the new coaching landscape for Glasgow and Scotland is in place for when Townsend takes the national team reins at the end of the season, although Blair and fellow assistant Kenny Murray are yet to find out where their future lies.

“As an Edinburgh guy I was slightly apprehensive coming to Glasgow but, right from the start, I have been made really welcome, first as a player and now as a coach,” said Blair. “I am loving my time here and will find out what is going on in the next couple of months.

“I am led to believe he [Rennie] is over in the next couple of months and we will nail things down.

“It is almost as frustrating a position for a coach as for a player. You are just waiting for the pieces of the jigsaw to fall together. Dave