Leinster see off Cardiff to remain top of league

Ross Molony’s 66th-minute try saw Leinster squeeze past Cardiff Blues for a nervy 22-21 Guinness Pro12 win at a sunny RDS.

Leo Cullen’s men remain top of the table despite coming under fierce pressure from a Cardiff side who thrived on turnovers, charging out of their own half for all three of their tries.

Dan Leavy and Luke McGrath scored a try apiece as Leinster led 14-7 at half-time, the Blues hitting back with a well-worked Tomos Williams effort.

Cardiff continued to capitalise on Leinster errors, a slick counter-attack putting scrum-half Williams over for a levelling 47th-minute try before Ross Byrne’s penalty made it 17-14.

A breakaway score from Cardiff replacement Sion Bennett had Leinster’s two-year unbeaten Pro12 run at the RDS under serious threat – however second row Molony’s five-pointer from a maul proved to be the match winner.

Ronan O’Mahony touched down twice as Munster strengthened their grip on a top-four spot with a 50-14 victory at bottom club Zebre. Wing O’Mahony scored in either half to become the competition’s top try-scorer with nine.

Niall Scannell, Tommy O’Donnell and Rory Scannell were also on the scoresheet for the Irish province, while James Cronin added a brace.