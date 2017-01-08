Gregor Townsend pleased with ‘positive’ Glasgow performance

If Gregor Townsend harboured any concerns at the uneven display of his team in seeing off Cardiff last night the Glasgow coach kept it to himself.

“I thought we played really well,” he said. “We dominated possession in the first half and we came close to scoring a couple of tries. We kept that going and after a little blip either side of half-time I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to move the ball and put people into space. I was really pleased.”

Glasgow were impressive when they got going in the second half but Munster visit next Saturday for a European Champions Cup encounter that will go a long way to determining Glasgow’s season and the home team will need to concentrate for the full 80 minutes rather than just in patches, especially in defence. “We spent maybe half an hour of that first 40 minutes attacking and when we defended we gave up ground a bit too easily,” Townsend conceded.

“I thought that was a really positive display given the conditions and the quality of the opposition. If we have as much ball as that against Munster we will be happy!

“Munster play a different brand of rugby. Obviously they have been in fantastic form and they showed that today [against Racing 92].

“They probably kick more than Cardiff. We have a different challenge next week: the Champions Cup, with quarter-final places at stake, so we will have to play really well.”