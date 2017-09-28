Glasgow’s fit-again Rob Harley grateful he was kept involved

Rob Harley relishes his reputation as one of Glasgow Warriors’ workhorses, which made his recent imposed lay-off all the more frustrating.

The 27-year-old, who can cover both second and back rows, has compiled impressive sequences of appearances in the past – in 2013-14 he made 21 Pro12 starts, and 17 and 16 in the past two campaigns.

He has recovered from his recent ankle injury and was delighted to make his first appearance of the season last Friday in the 37-10 home win over Munster.

“Really good to be back, I enjoyed it,” said Harley, pictured, after training at Scotstoun. “In the [previous] Cardiff week I was fit and it was good to go down and be part of the team environment and be a step closer to playing. Then having another week of building up and being ready.”

Harley admitted he is not a man who takes kindly to being on the sidelines but appreciated being kept closely involved with the start of the Dave Rennie era during his rehab.

“It is frustrating, especially with the work you put in during pre-season towards being ready and put everything out in the game and then not be able to play,” he said. “But I think the ethos with the squad means it’s important to see the results and the coaches are good keeping everyone involved.

“I was coming in and keeping on top of the lineout calls, throwing in ideas on what we can do tactically there. We kept the engine-room players involved in a lot of what the squad is doing. That’s good for when you are ready to come back and be fully integrated.”

Harley paid tribute to youngster Scott Cummings, who has grasped his opportunity in the second row and contributed greatly to Glasgow’s four from four start to the season, which they will hope to extend against Benetton Treviso at Scotstoun tomorrow.

“It’s scary to think Scott’s just 20 because so far this season he has been controlling the lineout,” said Harley.

“I thought he was excellent at the weekend especially but also his physicality, playing smart rugby, the support line he ran for his try was exceptional.

“He’s playing at a really high standard and it’s good for the squad to have so many young guys, like Scott, who are stepping up.”