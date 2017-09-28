Fraser McKenzie to skipper Edinburgh Rugby at Leinster

Lock forward Fraser McKenzie will captain Edinburgh against Leinster tomorrow night, with club captain Magnus Bradbury injured for the trip to Dublin.

Head coach Richard Cockerill has made nine changes from the team that lost 28-8 to Scarlets in Wales last weekend.

Full-back Glenn Bryce and Scotland wing Dougie Fife rotate in for Jason Harries and Blair Kinghorn – as the latter drops to the bench and Tom Brown keeps his spot on the left flank.

Scotland Sevens star James Jonhstone makes his first start of the season and is partnered by the experienced Phil Burleigh. A revamped half-back partnership sees Jason Tovey make his first start of the season alongside Sam Hidalgo-Clyne who replaces Nathan Fowles.

Cockerill said: “We’ve made a few changes to the side, but we have depth across the squad. The guys who’ve come in will provide us with competition and I expect them to fight for a place in this team. If we match the levels of desire that were shown against Scarlets last weekend, I have every confidence that we can come away with a positive result.”

Edinburgh team to play Leinster at the RDS Arena in the Guinness PRO14 on Friday 29 September (kick-off 7.35pm)

15 Glenn Bryce

14 Tom Brown

13 James Johnstone

12 Phil Burleigh

11 Dougie Fife

10 Jason Tovey

9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (86)

1 Darryl Marfo

2 Stuart McInally

3 Simon Berghan

4 Fraser McKenzie (captain)

5 Grant Gilchrist

6 Jamie Ritchie

7 Hamish Watson

8 Cornell du Preez

SUBS

16 Neil Cochrane

17 Murray McCallum

18 Kevin Bryce

19 Anton Bresler

20 John Hardie

21 Nathan Fowles

22 Blair Kinghorn

23 Robbie Fruean