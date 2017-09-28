Fraser Brown on bench for Glasgow Warriors against Benetton

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown returns on the bench for Glasgow Warriors’ clash with Benetton at Scotstoun tomorrow night.

Brown is involved for the first time this season following his recovery from an ankle injury, while Tommy Seymour is back in the starting line-up after shaking off a knock he picked up in Cardiff and runs out at Scotstoun for the first time this season.

Stand-off Finn Russell, who was at the subject of speculation surrounding a potential move to Racing 92 earlier this week, is not involved in the 23, with Peter Horne taking the No 10 jersey.

Coach Dave Rennie has made nine changes from the side that beat Munster last week for the visit of an Italian side confident after recording back-to--back victories against Edinburgh and Ospreys.

Brandon Thomson is another to feature for the first time this year having signed from The Stormers permanently this summer and Niko Matawalu is in line to make his Scotstoun return.

Glasgow Warriors team to play Benetton Rugby in the Guinness PRO14 at Scotstoun Stadium, Friday 29 September, untelevised (kick-off 7.35pm)

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Sam Johnson

11. Lee Jones

10. Peter Horne

9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Alex Allan

2. Pat MacArthur

3. D’Arcy Rae

4. Brian Alainu’uese

5. Scott Cummings

6. Robert Harley

7. Chris Fusaro

8. Ryan Wilson (captain)

SUBS

16. Fraser Brown

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Adam Nicol

19. Tim Swinson

20. Matt Fagerson

21. Ali Price

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Niko Matawalu