Duncan Hodge happy to have Magnus Bradbury back for Scotland

Edinburgh’s interim head coach Duncan Hodge reckons he has as strong a team as he could hope to have during an international break ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s Guinness Pro12 clash at Newport Gwent Dragons.

Magnus Bradbury has been released back to his club after making his Scotland debut last weekend and takes the No 6 jersey for the Rodney Parade encounter.

Michael Allen is named on the left wing in place of the injured Tom Brown, while Nasi Manu returns to the back-row after recovering from a shoulder injury.

“Certainly in the backs we’ve not really lost anyone to Scotland and in the forwards we’ve not lost anyone to injury, so we’re pretty settled there,” said Hodge, pictured.

“The injuries we have were around the front five. Some are long-term guys so we’ve all known that for a while. It’s been pretty settled week to week.”

Edinburgh will be looking to build on the impressive home win they registered against Ulster before the autumn Test series got under way.

Hodge believes there are pros and cons to having such a long break between games.

“You could argue it both ways,” said the coach. “Eight to ten weeks into the season there are some tired boys around, so a break does them good.

“But you could argue the other way as well – it would have been nice to play the week after Ulster, but hopefully we can carry some of that momentum through as well.

“That’s not been lost – we did some work post-Ulster, so hopefully we’ve not forgotten what was learned there.”

Hodge said he was delighted to have Bradbury back in his squad.

“I thought Magnus played really well [for Scotland],” said the coach.

“For such a young guy I thought he carried really well and was very composed.

“It’s great for us to have him back.

“He’s added a lot to the team this season both on and off the pitch, and we welcome him back.”