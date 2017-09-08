Dragons pick Gavin Henson at stand-off to face Edinburgh

Gavin Henson will start at stand-off for the Dragons against Edinburgh at Myreside tonight.

The 35-year-old, who was part of Wales’ Grand Slams in 2005 and 2008, joined the Newport-Gwent region from Bristol earlier this year to continue what has been a colourful career.

The one-time Welsh rugby glamour boy, who has 33 caps and played one Test for the Lions in 2005, is joined in the backline by another high-profile Dragons signing, Zane Kirchner from Leinster, who starts at full-back.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said: “Kirchner and Henson are experienced. The Dragons have dangerous threats on both wings. They are building like we are. They are trying to set a new attitude and how they approach things – a bit like ourselves.

“It is a little bit difficult to work out how they will approach it as some teams play different at home compared with away from home. They are trying to find out like ourselves where they are at. We had a positive start and we have to continue that.”