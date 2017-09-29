Dave Rennie: We’re going to work hard to keep Finn Russell

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie is a man who is serious about his rugby but slipped in some dry humour after naming his team to face Benetton at Scotstoun tonight.

The Kiwi coach was asked if Finn Russell, who is rested for the game, had been affected at all by the speculation earlier in the week linking him with a move to French giants Racing 92 when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“That’s why we chopped him. You won’t see him again this year,” said a deadpan Rennie. “No, seriously, there’s been a lot of talk about this for a number of months – that’s what happens with quality players. He was outstanding last week [in the 37-10 win over Munster] and that’s the sort of performance we want out of him every week.

“We’re going to work really hard to keep him here. I know he loves it here. We won’t be able to throw the sort of money that France are going to throw at him, so we’re trying to create an environment here that people want to stay here and people want to come to. Ultimately, the question you’re asking is probably going to be directed to Finn himself.”

Rennie agreed that the example of this week, where Russell has been stood down in accordance with the understanding that Scotland players are not subjected to more than five consecutive games, was one chip the SRU and Warriors could play in any negotiations in the coming weeks and months.

“Yeah, certainly from a Scottish perspective we can manage him,” said the coach. “In France or wherever they want their pound of flesh for the money they pay. So that’s all part of the decision-making.”

Whether that is enough to convince the 25-year-old to reject the chance to cash in on the prime years of his career remains to be seen. Tonight, it is Peter Horne who wears the No 10 jersey as Rennie makes nine changes to the starting XV who mastered Munster so magnificently last weekend.

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown is involved, on the bench, for the first time this season following his recovery from an ankle injury, while Tommy Seymour is back in the starting line-up after shaking off a knock he picked up in Cardiff and runs out at Scotstoun for the first time this season.

South African stand-off Brandon Thomson is another to feature for the first time this year having signed from the Stormers permanently this summer and Niko Matawalu is also in line to make his Scotstoun return from the bench.

Glasgow have a perfect record against Italian opposition in the past five years, but Rennie, pictured, is wary of a Benetton side who have recorded successive wins over Edinburgh and Ospreys.

“I’ve been really impressed with them. I’m not surprised,” he said.

“I know [fellow Kiwi and coach] Kieran Crowley well: he’s done a great job, they’ve recruited really well, and they’re certainly playing a more fluent brand of footy. We expect it to be a really tough game. We’ve picked a side that we think gives us the best chance of winning. There’s no easy games in this comp, that’s for sure.”

Rennie rejected any notion that making so many changes was a risk against opposition with their tails up.

“Clearly, I’m comfortable because that’s what we’ve done,” he said. “In the competition I came from, we made lots of changes every week. You have to create competition for places and you have to create depth.

“[Flanker] Callum Gibbins is out injured, but we’ve got the return of people like Rob Harley, Tommy Seymour and Fraser Brown, so there’s a lot of experience.

“Callum had a bit of a tickle up in his ribs. He did it against Cardiff and played through it last week. It is a long competition and we have good options so we’ve decided to freshen him up. In our original plan he would have played this week. We certainly expect him to be available to travel to Africa [for next weekend’s trip to Cheetahs].”