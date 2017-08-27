Clubs come out of Africa and into the unknown

There are some things about the new Pro14 that are writ in stone. Munster will still play to their forward strength and Leinster will still race through the gears in attack. Scarlets will hunt for space by moving the point of attack quickly and, as often as not, they will find it. If the club is named after an animal, like the Dragons and Zebre, it will be dreadful and, yes, the rule extends to mythical beasts.

But we know precious little about the two South African Super Rugby sides that have recently joined the party… except that they are likely to provide very different challenges and that that animal rule may go out the window.

The Southern Kings is Alan Solomons’s old stamping ground. The former Edinburgh boss coached the Eastern Province Kings (as they were) from 2009-13 before joining Edinburgh. That role has now fallen to Deon Davids, the former Boland No.8, who is contemplating the upcoming season in much the same way as the convicted prisoner views the scaffold.

“We lost a lot of the squad from the Super Rugby campaign,” he conceded at the launch of the Pro14 in Dublin last week. What Davids didn’t go into were the numbers, because the Kings have lost approximately 20 players and one assistant coach to Germany of all places, and that was from a squad that wasn’t ripping up trees to start with, managing just six wins from 15 outings in the season just gone to finish sixth in the South African conference and 11th overall. They bested the Cheetahs, who managed four victories, and finished 13th but very few expect the Kings to repeat that trick in the Pro14.

Even a slice of good news turned sour last week when the big Springbok wing Cornel Hendricks, diagnosed with a heart condition, failed the medical.

The Kings play in Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Stadium, the club at the heart of black rugby in South Africa, and it would have been almost impossible to disband the team in a county where politics can’t be separated from sport. The Pro14 opportunity was a godsend but Davids is struggling to scrape together a competitive squad with everyone on contract.

Thankfully the Cheetahs are in a better position, with their coach Rory Duncan insisting that they were “in it to win it”. Bloemfontein is not a big place but it is the capital of Free State and it produces plenty of rugby talent, just ask Edinburgh’s WP Nel who played for the franchise before throwing in his lot with Scotland.

Moreover their director of rugby, former Springbok Franco Smith, knows what to expect as he coached at Treviso for six years. He will work with coach Duncan who was bullish about the prospects of the Cheetahs doing well if only because of what home advantage will mean.

Bloemfontein is 1,400 metres above sea level and their January temperatures average around 26C. “We are looking forward to seeing teams come and play in Bloemfontein at altitude in the summer,” he said at the Pro14 launch, to which the only obvious reply is that the Celts are looking forward to seeing the Cheetahs play on a wild, wet and windy night at Scotstoun.

The Cheetahs are current Currie Cup holders and bizarrely the club will field squads in both the Currie Cup and the Pro14. The deal was signed off so late that the Currie Cup fixtures had already been set and clash with the Pro14 for the opening six weeks, although we are promised they will be tweaked next year.

The addition of the two new franchises will test players in a myriad of ways and altitude is just one of them; travel, rest and recuperation and the hot, hard summer conditions are all under scrutiny to see if the idea is feasible.

This South African deal has been done because Pro14 boss Martin Anayi was told to come up with something and this was the easiest and most obvious route once Super Rugby decided to clip its own wings. It is not a natural fit with the old “Celtic League” and there are obvious logistical issues to overcome, but adding the South Africans is not without merit.

Given similar time zones, South Africa was always likely to align with Europe at some stage and this may only be the first step before the rest of that rugby nation looks north.

The South Africans would probably prefer to jump into bed with the two richest rugby nations on the planet, France and England, but their leagues run a closed shop and, with the clock ticking, a marriage of convenience was made. Whether the relationship can survive beyond the honeymoon period only time will tell.