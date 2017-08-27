Ben Toolis plans to lock down a regular spot with Scotland

The original in London’s Parliament Square may be silenced, but Scotland’s very own version of Big Ben is in good voice and in good spirits after adding a three more caps this summer to the one he first earned way back in 2015 against Italy.

Ben Toolis was yellow-carded that day as Scotland lost the match in a calamitous final five minutes. His second Test was a more uplifting experience, part of the Scotland team that made history by beating the land of his birth, Australia, in Sydney for the first time ever.

Scotland have good form when it comes to recruiting big Aussie locks, although Toolis will need to go some to match Nathan Hines’ impact on Scottish rugby. The difference between the two is that Hines fell into Scottish rugby while travelling whereas Toolis, whose mother hails from Lanarkshire, was recruited.

Is it a little odd that the big Brisbane-born lock moved to Scotland to further his international ambitions because just one place separates the two nations in the current world rankings and the Wallabies may be the easier route for an ambitious lock, given the embarrassment of riches at Gregor Townsend’s disposal?

“You might be right,” Toolis concedes the point, “but at the same time I am quite competitive so I don’t want to be playing for a team that is easy to get into. If you are up against a lot of competition, and Scotland at the moment with second rows is probably one of the best in the world, it’s very tough to get a spot, but competition brings the best out of me.

“I am enjoying it and it’s quite exciting. If you get picked you are doing things well and if you don’t get picked there are things that you can do better so it’s a positive that you have areas to improve. Most of my family is Scottish. My allegiance lies here with Scotland and I want to keep playing with them.

“I was playing volleyball until I was about 19 years old and I thought I’d give rugby another crack. I’d played one or two years when Scotland came knocking and they wanted me and my brother to come over and I really appreciated that. They were willing to give me a shot and I want to play for a team that wants me to be involved with them.

“So I didn’t think twice, I agreed straight away. I just thought it would be a great opportunity. I am here now. I have not looked back.”

Toolis originally arrived with brother Alex who has since returned whence he came for a place with the Melbourne Rebels, the franchise that was controversially retained by the Australian Rugby Union.

This may be blooming obvious, but Toolis is a big lump up close, all muscle and hair, Scotland’s answer to the Yeti, and at 25 his best years should be ahead of him.

He concedes to being frustrated at his lack of recognition after that first cap but he has faith in his own abilities and never doubted that he would add to that number. The fact that Richie Gray misses the autumn Tests and Jonny misses the start of the season can only help Toolis cement his place in Gregor Townsend’s mind and squad.

Toolis will admit that the All Blacks’ arrival at Murrayfield in the middle of November does sit at the back of his mind, but like most players he can’t afford to focus on anything but the here and now which means putting right Edinburgh’s woeful recent record in the newly revamped Guinness Pro14.

“I definitely agree with that,” he responds when asked if Edinburgh had under-achieved. “If you look at the squad on paper it is a talented squad, even with the guys who are not yet internationalists we are building some great depth.

“With Cockers [head coach Richard Cockerill] coming in, we have a successful coach who has won titles with Leicester and even at Toulon got to a European final and has a good vision of what he wants to create at this club. He’s spending time with the boys trying to create the culture he wants. I’ve never experienced things he’s bringing in, simple but effective things, so hopefully it will be a good season.”

The new coach, I suggest, is the angry man of rugby, so has “Cockers” lit a fire under the collective backsides of the Edinburgh players?

“I wouldn’t say he was very angry,” argues Toolis. “I like him. He’s intense but in the right manner. He can be harsh and brutal but he doesn’t mean it in a bad way; he’s trying to get the best out of everyone. Off the pitch he’s a very funny man and you can have a good laugh with him. But when it’s rugby he’s full on rugby and has a clear picture of what he wants to do. He knows his stuff. He has a rugby brain that’s for sure.

“I think before he came the boys were a bit worried about what kind of coach he was going to be and how intense he’d be and, while he is all those things, he has a calm manner about him and the boys appreciate that he is trying to get the best out of everyone. So far I think he has.

“The game against Sale, even though it was a narrow loss, showed a lot of improvement in areas of the game from last year, so it was a good game to build on and push into the season from.”

Whatever happens, Toolis will be a key figure in Cockerill’s plans but can the big lock pinpoint exactly what the new management must do to avoid the mistakes of the ancienne regime?

“Using every player in the squad is key,” he replies. “Sometimes you have players playing week in week out, which some players can do, and while you want to play your best players it’s important to give other players opportunities to improve, and allow players rest as well.

‘You want to spread the team load and make sure everyone is involved. Gregor seemed to do that at Glasgow quite well.

“Every time you saw their team-sheet it was different, sometimes week to week, but no matter who you played you knew that they were going to be a difficult team to play so I think that’s the mentality we want – no matter who we put on the field it’s going to be difficult to play against us.”

We have to hope so.