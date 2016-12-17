Gregor Townsend hails Glasgow Warriors victory over Racing 92

Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend described last night’s superb 23-7 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup at Scotstoun as a “statement”.

It completed a famous home and away double over the star-studded French champions and lifts hopes that Glasgow can reach the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition for the first time.

“It’s great for the club,” said the coach. “It’s a great statement for our players and to say to people in Scottish rugby that we can take on the best and beat them. We’ve just got to build on that in the next couple of games. We set ourselves the target of four or five wins as a necessity to get out of the group.

“We have three now and we have two tough games to go. We set ourselves high standards. In the first 50 minutes we achieved them. In the second half we didn’t play so well, but who knows if that would have led to a [bonus-point] try. We know that we will have to play better when Munster come here next.”

Glasgow moved top of Pool 1, three points ahead of Munster, who play Leicester this afternoon, courtesy of tries by Josh Strauss, Fraser Brown and Ali Price, plus eight points from the boot of man of the match Finn Russell.