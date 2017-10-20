Stuart Hogg to make Glasgow Warriors comeback against Leinster

SCOTLAND full-back Stuart Hogg goes straight back into the starting XV for Glasgow’s crunch European Champions Cup clash against three-time champions Leinster at Scotstoun.

Hogg has not played since getting injured playing for the British and Irish Lions in the summer and having successfully undergone shoulder surgery during the summer.

The news is a boost for country as well as club, with the autumn Test series starting on 11 November against Samoa at BT Murrayfield.

Glasgow will be looking to bounce back from their opening Pool 3 loss at English champions Exeter Chiefs.

Hogg’s fellow Lion Tommy Seymour joins him in the back three, with Leonardo Sarto taking the other wing slot.

George Turner is the only change in the forward pack, coming in for Fraser Brown, who was injured in the game against Exeter.

It has been confirmed that Brown and second-row Brian Alainu’uese will not require surgery on knee injuries sustained recently and both are expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks, meaning the hooker will miss the autumn Tests.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: “This game was always a must win, regardless of the Exeter result. In this competition you need to win your home games and we’ve prepared well and are raring to go.

“Leinster were impressive last week [beating Montpellier at home]. We are expecting another arm wrestle. It’ll be a brutal encounter.

“Stuart Hogg has really impressed during his time out injured. The energy he brings is infectious, his contribution on and off the field is influential. He’s got himself in great shape and is desperate to get back out there.”

Glasgow Warriors team to play Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup on Sky Sports (kick-off 1pm). Warriors appearances and Champions Cup appearances in brackets:

15. Stuart Hogg (100) (31)

14. Tommy Seymour (105) (27)

13. Sam Johnson (30) (9)

12. Peter Horne (122) (20)

11. Leonardo Sarto (12) (8)

10. Finn Russell (69) (20)

9. Ali Price (48) (11)

1. Jamie Bhatti (13) (1)

2. George Turner (6) (1)

3. Zander Fagerson (56) (14)

4. Tim Swinson (104) (26)

5. Jonny Gray (75) (22)

6. Ryan Wilson (C) (133) (32)

7. Callum Gibbins (5) (1)

8. Adam Ashe (45) (7)

SUBS

16. Pat MacArthur (159) (35)

17. Alex Allan (56) (15)

18. D’Arcy Rae (30) (3)

19. Scott Cummings (23) (2)

20. Rob Harley (167) (34)

21. Henry Pyrgos (132) (28)

22. Nick Grigg (27) (5)

23. Lee Jones (60) (26)

Unavailable players: Brian Alainu’uese (knee), Bobby Beattie (illness), Fraser Brown (knee), Alex Dunbar (knee), Chris Fusaro (head), Rory Hughes (shoulder), Oli Kebble (foot), Paddy Kelly (ankle), Kiran MacDonald (thigh), Ratu Tagive (achilles), Richie Vernon (achilles), Samuela Vunisa (knee).