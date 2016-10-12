Stuart Hogg signs new Glasgow Warriors deal to 2019

SCOTLAND full-back Stuart Hogg has committed his future to Glasgow Warriors after signing a new deal that will keep him at Scotstoun until May 2019.

The 24-year-old, who has 45 caps for his country and was voted Six Nations player of the tournament earlier this year, has extended by two years the contract that was due to expire at the end of this season.

Greig Laidlaw is set for a new challenge in France

The Hawick man, who has been with Glasgow since the age of 17, told glasgowwarriors.org: “Glasgow Warriors is such a big part of my life - I love this club.

“I’ve played for the Warriors for five years and it was an easy decision to sign for another two seasons.

“My wife enjoys living in Glasgow and with a young boy and another baby on the way there is nowhere else I’d rather be.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season and then next season I’m looking forward to working with Dave Rennie when he takes over.

“It means a lot to me that the club and Scottish Rugby want me to stay and I’m very happy that I’m going to be continuing my career in Scotland.”

The news that the country’s most high-profile player, who toured with the Lions in 2013 and is hotly tipped to do so again next summer, is staying represents a major coup for the SRU and Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend, who is preparing his squad for Friday’s opening European Champions Cup clash at home to Leicester, said: “This is excellent news for Glasgow Warriors and Scottish Rugby.

“Stuart works extremely hard in training every day to improve himself and he gets real joy from playing the game.

“He is entering the best years of his career, as he is in great physical shape and he has become one of our most experienced players.

“The fact he wants to continue to play his rugby in Scotland is a massive boost for the development of the club and it’s exciting for our supporters.

“I firmly believe that we can compete with the best teams in Europe and having Stuart on board for another two seasons will certainly help.”

Laidlaw off to France

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is to leave English Premiership club Gloucester and join Clermont-Auvergne at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who has 53 caps for his country, has been with the Kingsholm club since leaving Edinburgh in 2014 and has agreed to join the French Top 14 outfit who were previously coached by current Scotland boss Vern Cotter.

Laidlaw said: “At this stage of my career, the offer to test myself and develop my game even further in a different environment was just too good to turn down.”