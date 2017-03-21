Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray nominated for Euro Player of Year

THE Glasgow duo of Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray are the two Scots to be nominated for the European Player of the Year award.

This season’s winner will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Sean O’Brien, Jonny Wilkinson and Maro Itoje, and will receive one million air miles courtesy of sponsors. Turkish Airlines.

Full-back Hogg and lock Gray have been key figures in Glasgow’s historic run to the European Champions Cup quarter-finals where they will meet holders Saracens in London on Sunday 2 April.

Itoje, who won last year’s award, is nominated again on a 15-strong shortlist.

There are first-time nominations for the Munster trio of Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray and CJ Stander, while Leinster have matched that number with Tadhg Furlong, Isa Nacewa and Garry Ringrose making the list.

Wasps also have three players as Joe Launchbury and Thomas Young join Elliot Daly, and there are nominations for the Clermont Auvergne duo, Camille Lopez and Noa Nakaitaci.

The public will have a say in the outcome in tandem with the judging panel, and from Monday, 3 April online voting for the award winner will open on epcrugby.com, with the winner announced on finals weekend in Edinburgh in May.

The judging panel for the award comprises Stuart Barnes (Sky Sports/The Sunday Times), Mick Cleary (Rugby Correspondent, The Daily Telegraph), Matthieu Lartot (France Télévisions), Emmanuel Massicard (Editor, Midi Olympique), Andy Nicol (BBC Sport), Brian O’Driscoll (BT Sport) and Dimitri Yachvili (beIN Sports)

EPCR European Player of the Year 2017 list presented by Turkish Airlines:

Tyler Bleyendaal (Munster Rugby)

Elliot Daly (Wasps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Camille Lopez (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby)

Isa Nacewa (Leinster Rugby)

Noa Nakaitaci (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby)

CJ Stander (Munster Rugby)

Thomas Young (Wasps)