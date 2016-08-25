Sila Puafisi relishes return to Gloucester with Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors head south to continute their pre-season programme with a match this evening against Gloucester away.

The Scotstoun side kicked off their preparations for the new campaign with a narrow 22-17 defeat against Harlequins at the Stoop last weekend and can expect another testing encounter at Kingsholm.

“It’ll be a really tough game. Kingsholm is always a tough place to go to and Gloucester are a very good team,” said Sila Puafisi, Glasgow’s tighthead prop.

Puafisi played for Gloucester before joining the Warriors last summer and knows all about the west country side and the atmosphere at their home games. They have really good supporters, especially in the famous Shed, so it’ll be a good atmosphere,” he told glasgowwarriors.org.

“It’s always a pleasure to see my friends and former team-mates from Gloucester, and it’s going to be good to play against them.

“I enjoyed my time there. I made some close friends and I’m excited to go back. I know they’re looking forward to playing against us!”

Glasgow round off their pre-season with a match against the touring Canada A side in Stirling on Tuesday. Their first Pro12 match is against Connacht away on 3 September.