Scotland wing Rory Hughes signs new Glasgow Warriors deal

Scotland international winger Rory Hughes has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 23-year-old has agreed a new two-year deal keeping him at Scotstoun until May 2019.

The Glasgow-born winger has two caps for Scotland, with his most recent coming in the win over Georgia at Rugby Park in November and he has also represented Scotland 7s.

He has played 24 times for the Warriors with three tries to his name.

Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org, Hughes said: “I’m delighted to be staying at Scotstoun for another couple of years.

“It was an easy decision to stay in my home city and continue to play for my home club.”

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend added: “Rory is an important member of our squad and it’s great that he’s decided to continue his career at Scotstoun.

“Rory is proud to represent his city and has improved every season he’s been at the club.

“He’s played really well this season and there is a lot more to come from him in the future.”