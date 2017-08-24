Ryan Wilson ‘proud’ to captain Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie insists he has no doubts about the “suitability” of Ryan Wilson becoming the club’s new captain after confirming the 28-year-old in the post yesterday.

The development marks a remarkable turnaround for the back-row forward, who two-and-a-half years ago was suspended for three months without pay by the Warriors and hit with a seven-month Scotland ban after being found guilty of assault in a Glasgow takeaway restaurant and fined £750 in court.

Wilson has sought to put that regrettable episode firmly in the past and new head coach Rennie, who has recently arrived from New Zealand to take up the reins as successor to now Scotland boss Gregor Townsend, certainly feels that he has done just that.

“You dig into anybody’s closet and you will find skeletons,” said the 53-year-old Kiwi at yesterday’s Guinness Pro14 launch in Dublin.

“I am just judging on what I have seen in the last 12 months. He is an impressive man. He will have a lot of support from other senior leaders. There are some really good men in that group, too. I have no issues around his suitability.”

Rennie, pictured below, added that Wilson’s standing among the rest of the squad had been a major factor in handing him the main leadership role, replacing the co-captaincy pairing of lock Jonny Gray and scrum-half Henry Pyrgos from last season.

“He is a really good man for a start and has a huge amount of respect amongst the team,” continued the coach. “You can see that when he speaks to the group that everyone is really tuned in. I see him as the type of captain who, because he is such a good player, will lead from the front but will also be the type of guy who can be demanding of others while putting an arm round a young fellow as required.

“He was probably a bit of a clown in his younger days and because of that is down to earth and people relate to him – all ages. That is pretty important as a captain.

“But you have got to have that ability to switch to serious mode. When you cross the chalk you have to turn into a different creature. I can see that in training he is very focused and has a good understanding of the game. I think he will do a great job.”

It was a proud day for Aldershot-born Wilson, who arrived at the club in 2010 and has gone on to make 127 appearances and amass 30 Scotland caps.

He has stepped into the captaincy role a few times over the years and led Scotland A to their historic win over England Saxons in Newcastle four years ago.

Asked how he felt at being handed such responsibility following those dark days of early 2015, Wilson replied: “Really, really proud.

“The club has become a huge part of my life, my family’s life. We have been here seven years now. All three of my babies were born in Glasgow. We see it as home now so to become captain of the club is massive.”

Wilson said he had chatted with Gray and Pyrgos since being informed by Rennie after Saturday afternoon’s pre-season loss to Northampton at Stirling.

“I spoke to them as soon as I could,” said the new skipper. “We were in [Scotland] camp, so I got a chance to sit down face to face. They are fully supportive. Disappointed, as you would be, but they are still massive figures in the leadership group.

“They did a great job and they are going to be part of the leadership group, as am I. So, disappointed but behind me all the way.”

Rennie, meanwhile, admitted that when he initially took the job, the last thing he was expecting was heading back to South Africa after so many years making the trips in Super Rugby.

The inclusion of the Cheetahs, who are in Glasgow’s Conference A, and the Southern Kings to the competition was the main talking point at yesterday’s launch.

“It was a surprise. I have been to South Africa eight times in the last six years and thought when I signed [for Glasgow] that would be the end of that,” he said.

“It is very different from here. You can jump on a plane at night and arrive in the morning, the same time zone. We will embrace it. It will be good for the competition.”