Ryan Grant rejoins Glasgow Warriors on short-term deal

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of former loose-head prop Ryan Grant, who has agreed a short-term deal at Scotstoun.

Garnt, who has also turned out for Edinburgh Rugby and Worcestor Warriors, made over 100 appearances for Glasgow between 2010 and 2017.

Ryan Grant charges up the touchline during Scotland's match with France in the 2014 Six Nations. Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Capped 25 times by Scotland, Grant said the opportunity to return was one he ‘took with both hands’, telling the Glasgow Warriors website: “Not many players are lucky enough to come back here after they leave.

“I consider myself very lucky to have already played over 100 times for the club and hopefully I can add to that.

“It was good to spend a little while playing in the Premiership in England, learning different techniques from different coaches, but it also made me appreciate what a great club Glasgow is and I’m grateful to be back.”

Grant’s progress in the game culminated in his inclusion in the 2013 British and Irish Lions squad.

Ryan Grant in action for Edinburgh against Newcastle Falcons last month. Picture: SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Kenny Murray welcomed Grant’s signing, hailing the return of the ‘well-liked player’, adding: “Ryan has been a great servant to the club in the past.

“He’s a very well liked player amongst the players and the coaches so he’ll come and fit in really well.

“He’s shown that he’s really keen to get back involved so we’re anticipating he’ll take his opportunity and do really well.”

Grant had been without a club after he was released by Worcester at the end of last season. He had been training with Edinburgh Rugby and appeared in the 14-10 win over Newcastle Falcons at The Greenyards in August.

Glasgow have also signed Bobby Beattie on a partnership deal with Glasgow Hawks until the end of the season.

Able to play on the wing or at centre, Beattie, 24, played for the Warriors in their pre-season matches against Canada ‘A’ and Northampton Saints, and has appeared at five World Series tournaments with the Scotland 7s side.

Murray added: “In Bobby we have another young local player coming through the system. He has been a late developer and his attitude is a great example to young players to keep working hard.

“He’s played really well for Hawks this season and was one of the stand-out trainers at Glasgow during pre-season.”