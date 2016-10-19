Ruaridh Mackenzie signs dual Glasgow-Ayr contract

Glasgow Warriors have signed 21-year-old back-row forward Ruaridh Mackenzie in a partnership deal with BT Premiership side Ayr until the end of the season.

Mackenzie and his family left Inverness for New Zealand when he was three months old, where he would attend Christchurch Boys High School, famous for producing the likes of Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick, Sir Graham Henry and Steve Hansen.

McKenzie’s father Gregor won a single cap at prop against Australia in 1984 in a front row which also contained Scotland greats Colin Deans and Iain Milne.

He was named vice-captain of the Christchurch Boys 1st XV before joining Bond University in Queensland on a Rugby scholarship and gaining selection for Queensland Reds U20s programme aged 18.

Mackenzie made his debut off the bench for Ayr on Saturday and scored a try in the 39-13 win over Glasgow Hawks. Speaking to glasgowwarriors.org, Mackenzie said: “I’m delighted to have joined Glasgow Warriors and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to prove myself. I’m excited about what’s to come.

“I have strong roots in Scotland, having been born here and all my family are Scottish.

“It’s great to come back to play my rugby in Scotland.”

Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend said: “It’s a great opportunity for Ruaridh to immerse himself in our culture and style of play.

“He has already made a positive impression in training and on his debut for Ayr at the weekend.”