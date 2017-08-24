Ruaridh Jackson starts at full-back for Glasgow v Dragons

Ruaridh Jackson will start at full-back for Glasgow Warriors this afternoon when they play the Dragons in Wales their final pre-season match before the Guinness Pro14 begins next week.

Jackson, 29, returned to his former club earlier this month after three years in the English Premiership with Wasps and Harlequins.

He won the bulk of his Scotland caps at stand-off but played at full-back in the national side’s summer tour match against fiji and is selected at 15 today.

Scotland internationals Lee Jones and Rory Hughes start on either wing, while Nick Grigg will partner Sam Johnson in midfield.

It is the same half-back partnership which started the narrow defeat to Northampton last weekend, with Adam Hastings at stand-off and George Horne at scrum-half.

Jamie Bhatti, James Malcolm and D’arcy Rae once again pack down in the front row, while Brian Alainu’uese and Scott Cummings combine in the second row.

George Turner and Lelia Masaga could make their debuts from the bench, while Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne are set to make their first appearances since touring with Scotland.

The match, in Ebbw Vale, kicks off at 2pm.