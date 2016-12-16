Racing coach: We won’t play into Warriors’ hands again

Racing 92 backs coach Laurent Labit believes they played into Glasgow’s hands last weekend and has asked for a tighter performance at Scotstoun tonight.

The French champions and last season’s Champions Cup runners-up need a win tonight to keep their European hopes alive and have responded by selecting a huge pack and bringing in two fresh wingers in the shape of Teddy Thomas and Marc Andreu.

Racing slipped to a rare home defeat as Glasgow emerged with a famous 23-14 six days ago and Labit said: “We must have a reaction to the defeat last Saturday.

“It is all about staying positive now, and we have to continue to believe in our own brand of rugby. We had good attacking intentions, but the game got loose like sevens rugby. I think that played into the hands of the way Glasgow like to play.”

Despite losing their first two pool games, Labit insisted that they believe they can win the next four and force their way back into the mix for the knockout stage.

“We still have ambitions in Europe,” he said. “It certainly isn’t over yet, so we must keep believing.

“In this type of game and against an opponent like Glasgow, it is the sort of match we can win. We have to keep working hard.”

The last time Racing visited Glasgow – or Kilmarnock as the game was played at Rugby Park due to Scotstoun being waterlogged – they lost 22-5 in January.

On that occasion, the French team had already secured a home quarter-final and rested some of their star names, including All Blacks legend Dan Carter. But the Scotstoun crowd will be treated to an appearance by the Kiwi superstar this evening.

In the other Pool 1 match this weekend, leaders Munster travel to face Leicester Tigers tomorrow afternoon.