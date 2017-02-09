‘Project player’ Oli Kebble lined up for Glasgow move

Scotland look poised to add another South African “project player” to their arsenal of forwards, with former South Africa Under-20 prop Oli Kebble expected to join Glasgow Warriors from Super Rugby side Stormers.

Kebble will follow club-mate Huw Jones, the Scotland centre, to Scotstoun next season after he completes his commitments in South Africa.

The 24-year-old, the son of ex-Springbok prop Guy Kebble, won the 2012 Junior World Championship with South Africa Under-20s and could become eligible to represent Scotland after three years’ residency. Edinburgh and Scotland prop Allan Dell was a member of the same Under-20s squad.

Kebble’s provincial coach John Dobson said in September that the 19½st prop “has the ability to be the best loose-head in the world”.

If selected, Kebble could follow in the footsteps of fellow South Africans WP Nel and Josh Strauss, who are both regular Scotland internationals after completing their respective 36 months of residency.

Nel, who is currently sidelined by a neck injury, has won 15 Scotland caps since becoming eligible aged 29 after three years at Edinburgh.

Edinburgh back-row forward Cornell du Preez has also been included in Scotland squads after becoming eligible, but has yet to make his Test debut.

As things stand, Glasgow Warriors currently have only two senior props – Scotland internationals Alex Allan and Zander Fagerson – contracted for next season.

Scotland loose-head Gordon Reid is out of contract at the end of the season, as are D’arcy Rae and Canada international Djustice Sears-Duru.

Scotland’s Ryan Grant has joined Worcester Warriors, New Zealander Jarrod Firth has moved to Grenoble, and Tongan tight-head Sila Puafisi will move to Brive at the end of the campaign.