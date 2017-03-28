Murrayfield to host Champions Cup semi if Glasgow advance

If Glasgow can beat Saracens in this weekend’s European Champions Cup last-eight showdown in London they will play their home semi-final against either Munster or Toulouse at BT Murrayfield, it has been announced.

The Warriors are playing in their first-ever knock-out stage match in Europe’s elite club competition against the reigning champions on Sunday, with the final also taking place at the iconic Edinburgh stadium in May.

The format for the semi-final matches in the Champions Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

Potentia; Champions Cup semi-finals – 22/23 April

SF 1: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby – Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon)

SF 1: if RC Toulon v Leinster Rugby – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

SF 1: if Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton)

SF 1: if Wasps v RC Toulon – Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton)

SF 2: if Munster Rugby v Saracens – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

SF 2: if Toulouse v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: if Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

SF 2: if Glasgow Warriors v Toulouse – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)