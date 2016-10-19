Munster v Glasgow to go ahead after death of Anthony Foley

Glasgow Warriors’ Champions Cup match with Munster will go ahead this weekend following sudden death of Anthony Foley.

The 42-year-old was found dead in his Paris hotel room just a few hours before Munster’s scheduled fixture with Racing 92 on Saturday, 15 October.

The match was immediately postponed and it was unsure whether this Saturday’s clash would go ahead.

Munster have now confirmed the game will take place, with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus making the announcement.

He said in a statement: “Talking to a lot people who know him better, he would never want us to say the game is secondary.

“It has been quite overwhelming and a testament to Axel himself that we are hearing from all over the world.”

Glasgow head coach Gregor Towsend, who will take over Scotland duties next year, paid tribute to “Axel” Foley after learning of the tragic news.

“It is a sad day for rugby,” tweeted Townsend at the weekend. “Axel was a hugely influential figure in the game. A good man has gone too soon.”

Foley died of a build up of fluid on his lungs, a coroner ruled yesterday.

