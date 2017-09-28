Matt Fagerson signs Glasgow Warriors pre-contract

Have your say

Matt Fagerson has agreed a pre-contract with Glasgow Warriors, which will keep the back row at Scotstoun until 2020.

The 19-year-old brother of Glasgow and Scotland prop Zander, Fagerson was called up to a Scotland training camp in August, and has made four starts for Dave Rennie’s side along with eight appearances from the bench.

The number 8 enrolled in the Scottish Rugby Academy during the 2015/16 season as a Stage 2 players, being promoted to Stage 3 and earning a full time professional contract the following season.

He was assigned to Warriors for the 2016/17 season but turns out for Glasgow Hawks when not playing for the PRO14 side.

He made his debut for Glasgow Warriors in a pre-season match against a Canada XV in August last year, scoring a try in a 63-0 win for Warriors.

His PRO12 debut came in September 2016 when he replaced Ryan Wilson against Ulster.

Fagerson has represented Scotland Under-16s and Scotland Under-18s and helped Scotland to a fifth place finish at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia earlier this year.

He has been named among the replacements for Glasgow’s PRO14 clash with Benetton Rugby tomorrow night.