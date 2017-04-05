Mark Bennett to miss 9-12 months after ACL surgery

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland centre Mark Bennett will be out of action for the next 9-12 months as he recovers from ACL surgery.

The 24-year-old was injured in Scotland’s 61-21 defeat by England in the Six Nations just moments after replacing Stuart Hogg.

It means Bennett will have played his last game for the Warriors as he’s set to exit Scotstoun this summer.

Meanwhile, Bennett’s Glasgow and Scotland team-mate Josh Strauss will be out for at least six weeks as he continues to recover from a kidney injury sustained in the Six Nations defeat to France.

Boss Gregor Towsend said: “We’re disappointed that Mark’s time at the club has come to an end in this way, and it also looks like Josh may not play for us again as he continues his graduated return to training.

“We wish both players all the best with their rehab and look forward to having them as part of our wider group for the remainder of the season.”

