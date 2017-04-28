Leone Nakarawa keen on Glasgow Warriors return - reports

Former Glagow Warriors lock Leone Nakarawa is unhappy at Racing 92 and would welcome a move back to Scotstoun, according to reports in France.

However, wages could be a stumbling block to any potential deal, with the Fijian said to be earning £380,000 per year at the Paris club.

Nakarawa, who left Glasgow in 2015, is also said to be in talks with Northampton Saints after enduring a difficult season with Racing who are fifth in the Top 14.

The feeling in France is that Racing have failed to utilise the lock’s unique talents to offload the ball in the heaviest traffic. Instead, he is being used as just another foot soldier, bashing the ball up the middle of the park with little licence to throw those game-breaking passes.

According to one source, Nakarawa has spoken to his Glasgow pals looking for a way back “home” and the 6ft 7in Fijian would be welcomed back to Scotstoun with open arms.

But several large obstacles would need to be overcome. His high salary is an issue, and Racing may be reluctant to let him go given that they paid extra to persuade Glasgow to release him one year before the end of his Warriors contract.

According to the website Talking Rugby Union, Nakarawa is also speaking with Northampton who lost lock Samu Manoa to Toulon in 2015 and the USA Eagle has never been properly replaced. The prospect of playing alongside England lock Courtney Lawes must be tempting for the Fijian after what has been a disappointing year.

And if Saints, one of just two English Premiership clubs to post a profit for the last financial year, can sign France’s No 8 Louis Picamoles, they probably have the wherewithal to attract Nakarawa.

Of more immediate concern for the player will be Sunday’s local derby against Stade Francais, the club Racing were due to merge with before the deal was called off following a players’ strike.