Leicester 0 - 43 Glasgow: Warriors storm into Euro last eight

Glasgow Warriors made history at Welford Road by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the European Cup for the first time.

Gregor Townsend’s side turned in a superlative performance to crush Leicester Tigers, scoring six tries to none.

In truth, the Tigers were a poor imitation of previous Leicester sides who had dominated the English game. But Glasgow were outstanding, controlling the game from start to finish.

Tries from Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, Tim Swinson and a penalty try powered the Scots to victory.

Stand-off Finn Russell kicked five conversions and a penalty.

The result means Glasgow finish in second place behind Munster in Pool 1 and qualify for the last eight as one of the best two runners-up.

They now face an away quarter-final, with possible opponents including Munster or Saracens.

The Tigers had already been eliminated before their final pool fixture, but Glasgow battered them beyond recognition on a record-breaking evening.

Glasgow had a bonus point wrapped up by half-time and it was twice European champions Leicester’s heaviest defeat in the tournament - their previous worst came against Ulster five years ago, when they lost 41-7 - and also Glasgow’s record European win.

Leicester showed three switches from the side thumped by Racing 92 in Paris last weekend, with centre Jack Roberts, prop Greg Bateman and back-row forward Luke Hamilton all called up by head coach Aaron Mauger, but Glasgow were unchanged.

The Warriors were under pressure to secure a last-eight spot, but they started brilliantly, denying Leicester possession and going through a remarkable 27 phases of play before securing an opening try.

The visitors showed great composure and patience with ball in hand, and Leicester were powerless to keep them out as Seymour popped up in midfield and broke centre Peter Betham’s tackle to claim a try that Russell converted.

Leicester could not get out of their own half, and after Russell kicked a penalty it went from bad to worse for the Tigers during a miserable mine-minute spell.

Full-back Mathew Tait was yellow-carded for a late tackle on Glasgow wing Lee Jones, and the rampant Scottish outfit immediately increased their advantage when French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded them a penalty try that Russell converted after Leicester’s forwards illegally collapsed a maul.

Even when Leicester had a chance to score, they failed to deliver as fly-half Freddie Burns missed two penalties in quick succession, before Glasgow scored their third try after cutting Tigers open from deep through slick handling by backs and forwards.

And it was Bennett who finished off a brilliant move by touching down in the corner, before Russell’s conversion made it 24-0.

Leicester, though, showed no sign of waking from their nightmare, and imperious Glasgow skipper Gray added a bonus-point try four minutes before the break when Tigers’ defence was again smashed to all parts. Russell’s conversion took Glasgow past 30 points.

Glasgow were in no mood to rest on their laurels, and they added a fifth try within six minutes of the restart when Wilson powered over from close range and Russell’s fifth successful conversion piled more misery on Leicester.

The majority of a crowd just under 20,000 looked on in disbelief as Swinson rounded off yet another spell of Glasgow pressure, and the only question to be answered during the final quarter was whether or not the visitors would hit 50 points.

The half-century did not materialise, but Leicester could not even finish with a full of complement of players after England Six Nations squad member Ellis Genge was sin-binned.