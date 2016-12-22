Gregor Townsend knows he could lose Glasgow’s star players

Gregor Townsend admits it is inevitable Europe’s biggest spending clubs will try to lure away Glasgow Warriors’ top players after their stunning back-to-back wins over Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

The Scotstoun coach has managed to persuade the likes of Stuart Hogg, Henry Pyrgos and Adam Ashe to re-commit themselves to Glasgow in recent weeks.

But with Jonny Gray linked with a move to Toulon and stand-off Finn Russell in outstanding form, Townsend confessed the team he has spent the last four years building will eventually be picked apart.

Townsend, who will take over as Scotland coach next summer, said: “If our players show they can perform at the best level then they earn the right to not only to get international recognition but to earn a better contracts here.

“But that also means other clubs will be interested in them.

“We had that last year with Leone Nakarawa moving to Racing but it is a good position to be, because it means we’re taking on the best in Europe.

“If it’s right for the player and he can still improve, then it’s not a bad thing is he moves on. But right now we certainly want to keep our best players.”